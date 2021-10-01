Fore Capital LLC Sells 58,500 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Fore Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 85.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 58,500 shares during the quarter. Fore Capital LLC’s holdings in Precigen were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Precigen by 1,422.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 858,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 802,232 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Precigen by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,816,000 after acquiring an additional 726,353 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Precigen during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,245,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Precigen by 1,280.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 496,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 460,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,679,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Precigen stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,882. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average is $6.51. Precigen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.43.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.48 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 107.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 257,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $1,575,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,057,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,773,078.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 12,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $68,043.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,030,870 shares of company stock worth $6,164,393. Corporate insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

