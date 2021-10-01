Fore Capital LLC Invests $1.33 Million in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Fore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000. The Williams Companies accounts for approximately 0.4% of Fore Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 16,558.9% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,218,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,980 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Williams Companies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,669,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,006,000 after buying an additional 887,087 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $1,224,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,801,000 after buying an additional 367,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 225,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 121,412 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of The Williams Companies stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.22. The stock had a trading volume of 84,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,908,758. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day moving average is $25.22. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

