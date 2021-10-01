DRW Securities LLC Buys Shares of 916 Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 916 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

CI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.41. The stock had a trading volume of 9,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,612. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $160.37 and a 1-year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.20.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

