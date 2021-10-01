ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises 3.0% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities increased their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $648.74.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $596,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total value of $9,241,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,208 shares of company stock valued at $17,359,693. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $4.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $627.10. The company had a trading volume of 20,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,488. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $124.23 billion, a PE ratio of 735.25, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $620.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $549.90. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $681.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.