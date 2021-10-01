Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC Buys 18,851 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,851 shares during the quarter. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals makes up 2.4% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.22.

In related news, COO James B. Weissman sold 30,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $1,172,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Shreeram Aradhye sold 2,056 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $44,142.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,390 shares of company stock worth $1,245,483 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.17. 6,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,812. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $40.14. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.82.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.72% and a negative net margin of 72.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.