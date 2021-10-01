1,520 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Purchased by Monumental Financial Group Inc.

Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.3% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $237.55. 19,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,562. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.41. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.01 and a 52 week high of $249.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.