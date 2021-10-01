T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Position Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,205,055 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,871 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.34% of T-Mobile US worth $609,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 86.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.00. 54,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,483,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.32. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.56 and a 12 month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.92.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

