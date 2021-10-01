Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Holdings Increased by Monumental Financial Group Inc.

Monumental Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 999.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,426 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF makes up about 6.4% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $7,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 888.9% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 123.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

FDIS stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.38. 35 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,269. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52 week low of $59.81 and a 52 week high of $83.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.15.

