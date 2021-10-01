Sangoma Technologies (OTCMKTS:SAMOF) PT Raised to C$4.75

Sangoma Technologies (OTCMKTS:SAMOF) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SAMOF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,617. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.46. Sangoma Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28.
