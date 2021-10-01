Sangoma Technologies (OTCMKTS:SAMOF) PT Raised to C$4.75

Sangoma Technologies (OTCMKTS:SAMOF) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAMOF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,617. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.46. Sangoma Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28.

Sangoma Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of hardware and software components that enable or enhance Internet Protocol Communications Systems for both telecom and datacom applications. Its products include public branch exchange cloud, S-series internet protocol phones, telephony cards, zulu UC, SIPstation, session border controllers and VoIP gateways.

