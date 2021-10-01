Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $94.00 to $97.00. The stock had previously closed at $58.60, but opened at $60.59. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Alaska Air Group shares last traded at $60.92, with a volume of 5,868 shares.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $278,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $566,899 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 78.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 10,833.3% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 111.9% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.16.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.54) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

About Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.