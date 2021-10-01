DRW Securities LLC Takes $224,000 Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,091.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CHD traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.03. 3,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,214. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $96.31. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.22.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

