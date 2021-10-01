DRW Securities LLC Takes Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.9% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% in the first quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 884,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $215,165,000 after acquiring an additional 12,385 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth $1,289,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 399,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,215,000 after acquiring an additional 20,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 36.8% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

BDX traded down $2.99 on Friday, reaching $242.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,382. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $226.15 and a 1 year high of $267.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $252.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.00.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $69,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.33.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

