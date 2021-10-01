NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.430-$3.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NWE. Zacks Investment Research raised NorthWestern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.83.

NorthWestern stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,330. NorthWestern has a 52 week low of $48.26 and a 52 week high of $70.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $298.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $185,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $68,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock worth $381,955 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NorthWestern stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 215,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,708 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of NorthWestern worth $12,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

