SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 225.8% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total value of $1,901,349.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 285,421 shares in the company, valued at $73,955,435.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total value of $291,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,735,446. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $267.50. 1,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.83, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $377.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.98.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Stephens started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Johnson Rice upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $357.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.58.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

