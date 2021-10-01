Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 20,597 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,597 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

BND opened at $85.45 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $88.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%.

