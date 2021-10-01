Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $479,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.94. 117,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,102,437. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $80.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $65.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

