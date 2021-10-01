Barings LLC Has $322,000 Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Barings LLC trimmed its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 279.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.08.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $137.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $94.16 and a one year high of $153.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.