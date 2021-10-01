Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $729,000 Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZO. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 142.3% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 6.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter worth $164,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in AutoZone by 27.5% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter worth $25,277,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,651.89.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total value of $7,572,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total transaction of $12,298,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,855,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,417 shares of company stock worth $42,887,641 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,697.99 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,085.85 and a 1 year high of $1,738.78. The stock has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,612.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,510.23.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $30.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

