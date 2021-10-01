Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Stock Price Up 6%

Shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) rose 6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.33 and last traded at $23.31. Approximately 1,243 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 301,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

AZRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Azure Power Global from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Azure Power Global from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Azure Power Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.58.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.59.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Azure Power Global Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the second quarter worth $18,581,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Azure Power Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,850,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,253,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Azure Power Global by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 881,522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,731,000 after purchasing an additional 276,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,510,000 after acquiring an additional 259,150 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE)

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.