Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)’s share price rose 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.59 and last traded at $51.42. Approximately 1,636 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 998,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.05.

EAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.09.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.94%. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $631,491,000 after buying an additional 29,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,153,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,732,000 after buying an additional 144,310 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 84.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,197,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,644 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Brinker International by 109.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,748,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,148,000 after purchasing an additional 914,746 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Brinker International by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,508,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,285,000 after purchasing an additional 40,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

