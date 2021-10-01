Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.62 and last traded at $28.14. Approximately 223,646 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 17,907,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.71.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NCLH shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.64.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.81.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 65.44% and a negative net margin of 14,870.70%. The company had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.78) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 74.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 261,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after buying an additional 17,812 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter worth about $403,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,806,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,142,000 after purchasing an additional 305,467 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,711,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

