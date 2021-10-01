Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.55 Million

Equities analysts expect Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) to announce $62.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zovio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.00 million. Zovio posted sales of $102.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Zovio will report full year sales of $268.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $267.05 million to $269.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zovio.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.50 million. Zovio had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 20.40%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZVO. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Zovio in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Zovio in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zovio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of ZVO stock remained flat at $$2.39 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 279 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.36. Zovio has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $7.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average of $2.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZVO. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zovio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zovio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zovio in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zovio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Zovio by 173.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

