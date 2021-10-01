CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Stock Price Down 12.8%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) traded down 12.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $46.90 and last traded at $47.65. 22,799 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,007,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.62.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a report on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 price target on shares of CureVac and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CureVac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of CureVac during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of CureVac during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CureVac during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CureVac during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CureVac by 260.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. 7.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

