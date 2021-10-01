TrustSwap Trading 2% Higher Over Last Week (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. TrustSwap has a market cap of $96.09 million and $2.55 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded up 2% against the dollar. One TrustSwap coin can now be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00002268 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00055138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.72 or 0.00115851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.83 or 0.00200755 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00011605 BTC.

TrustSwap Profile

TrustSwap is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,776 coins and its circulating supply is 89,684,502 coins. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

