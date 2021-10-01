VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,815 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 124,113 shares.The stock last traded at $51.18 and had previously closed at $51.24.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.84 and its 200 day moving average is $51.73.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 435.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.