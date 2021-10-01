VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,815 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 124,113 shares.The stock last traded at $51.18 and had previously closed at $51.24.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.84 and its 200 day moving average is $51.73.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 435.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

