Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the August 31st total of 129,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,028,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Primavera Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE PV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 893 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,636. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69. Primavera Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $10.25.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Primavera Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primavera Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.