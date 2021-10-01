Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Short Interest Update

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the August 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NUW stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,162. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.94.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.