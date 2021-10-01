iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 52,866 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,424,745 shares.The stock last traded at $16.92 and had previously closed at $16.86.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 70.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 42,295 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 1,365.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,119,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,637,000 after buying an additional 1,042,954 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,128,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. 46.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

