Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 254.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,004 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 220.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,064,526. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.84. The firm has a market cap of $67.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on CSX in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.