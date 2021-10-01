Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 2,556 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,909 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 33.8% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $60,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,740 shares of company stock worth $1,042,314 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of VZ stock remained flat at $$54.01 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 221,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,306,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.41. The company has a market capitalization of $223.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.