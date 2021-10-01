Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $5.04 Million Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.58.

PPG opened at $143.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.00 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.39.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 41.40%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

