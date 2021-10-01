Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Has $6.90 Million Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA grew its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Dynatrace accounts for 1.6% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $6,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Dynatrace by 756.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 233,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after buying an additional 205,857 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 100,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,052,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,390,000 after acquiring an additional 723,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.90. 16,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,825. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.83 and a 52-week high of $74.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $209.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DT. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.68.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,157,092.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $3,222,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,498 shares of company stock worth $9,438,202. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.