KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 14,389 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 224,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,389 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services ETF makes up 1.3% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $32,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.77. The company had a trading volume of 150,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,917. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $151.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.66.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

