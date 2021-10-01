Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Trims Stock Holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA reduced its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 4.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,766,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,307,000 after buying an additional 115,872 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth $588,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth $511,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in BellRing Brands by 13.2% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 91,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 10,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the second quarter worth $10,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BRBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

In other BellRing Brands news, SVP Craig L. Rosenthal purchased 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $50,180.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,290 shares in the company, valued at $735,686.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert V. Vitale purchased 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $299,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $30.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,474. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.19.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.50 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 2.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.