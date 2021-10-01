Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Sells 2,565 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA decreased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter worth about $2,194,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter worth approximately $425,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter worth approximately $716,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter worth approximately $61,695,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 5.5% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $2,447,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 283,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,061.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 437,730 shares of company stock worth $19,546,086. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Shares of TPX traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.02. 31,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.73.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.85%.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

