HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,683 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 104,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1,745.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,534,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,384 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 284.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 387,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 286,520 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 358,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,687,000 after acquiring an additional 65,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 18,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $20.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.64. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.