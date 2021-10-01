Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 505,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30.6% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 991.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 911,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,481,000 after purchasing an additional 827,614 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $50.01 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $42.93 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.44.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

