7,100 Shares in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Purchased by Oxler Private Wealth LLC

Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 222.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,202,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,016 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First American Financial by 486.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,234,000 after purchasing an additional 296,257 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in First American Financial by 54.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 750,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,489,000 after acquiring an additional 263,433 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 19.1% during the first quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,431,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,100,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 60.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 503,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,515,000 after purchasing an additional 190,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FAF traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,011. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $71.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.04 and its 200-day moving average is $64.27.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.43%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

