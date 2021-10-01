Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Has $11.24 Million Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Teladoc Health accounts for 2.5% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $11,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth about $33,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.75.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $580,324.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,908 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,627.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $320,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,104 in the last 90 days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.51. 32,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,998,958. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.42 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.86.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

