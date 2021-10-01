Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.680-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $548 million-$552 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $533.16 million.Progress Software also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.730-$0.750 EPS.

Progress Software stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.81. 1,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $35.63 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.47.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The business had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Progress Software will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progress Software has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Progress Software stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Progress Software worth $9,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

