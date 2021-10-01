KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $25.14 Million Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,172 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $25,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 139,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 784,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,757,000 after purchasing an additional 101,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 235.0% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 172,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after purchasing an additional 120,973 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VFH traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.83. 7,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,827. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.72. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $57.41 and a twelve month high of $96.35.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.