Monumental Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,408 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 14.9% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 19,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.3% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $639,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LLY traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $229.18. 45,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,502,621. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.61 and its 200-day moving average is $220.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $275.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $219.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, September 24th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.53.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 109,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.39, for a total value of $25,937,468.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,890,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,849,417,752.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 829,132 shares of company stock valued at $207,594,548. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

