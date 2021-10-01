Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Oxler Private Wealth LLC

Oxler Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 64.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,842 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 78,003 shares during the quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOLD shares. Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.46.

GOLD stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,549,090. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.22. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $29.60. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

