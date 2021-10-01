Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $1.76 Million Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in State Street during the first quarter valued at $49,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in State Street by 314.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT opened at $84.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.56. The company has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $94.64.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STT. UBS Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

