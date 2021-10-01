$0.68 EPS Expected for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) will report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Tapestry posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TPR. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.62.

TPR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.03. The stock had a trading volume of 17,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,753,478. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $49.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Tapestry by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,267 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at $494,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Tapestry by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031,551 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $88,331,000 after purchasing an additional 47,192 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,227,029 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $53,351,000 after purchasing an additional 287,878 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 40.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

