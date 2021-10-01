Oxler Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 411.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,844 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises about 1.1% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,356 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,408,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,197,000 after purchasing an additional 137,067 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,129,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,677,000 after purchasing an additional 65,683 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,092,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,808,000 after buying an additional 20,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $126,401,000.

Shares of ARKK traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.38. The company had a trading volume of 306,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,592,122. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $89.39 and a 1-year high of $159.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.71.

