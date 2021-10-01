$5.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) will announce sales of $5.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.23 billion. Emerson Electric reported sales of $4.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full year sales of $18.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.34 billion to $18.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $19.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.05 billion to $19.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.95.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,765,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,190,000 after purchasing an additional 412,478 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 61,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.82. 55,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,590,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.67 and a 200-day moving average of $96.28. The company has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $63.26 and a 12 month high of $105.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

