57,985 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Acquired by Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $402,000. AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,651,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $412,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,876,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $709,000. Institutional investors own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SOFI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

In related news, CFO Christopher Lapointe purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,070.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 270,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,367.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 7,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,527.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,217,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,553,732.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 24,950 shares of company stock worth $349,513 and have sold 1,145,663 shares worth $17,366,901. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,636,098. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.45. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $28.26. The company has a quick ratio of 17.29, a current ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $231.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

