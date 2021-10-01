Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Buys Shares of 9,144 Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Okta stock traded down $1.85 on Friday, hitting $235.49. The stock had a trading volume of 13,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,257. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.08 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total value of $825,407.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $19,835,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 213,312 shares of company stock valued at $53,948,479. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Okta from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Okta from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.33.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

