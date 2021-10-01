Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 3,370 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.38.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $140.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a market cap of $126.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

